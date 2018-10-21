Prizes To Win
Prizes To Win

Mega Billionaire Contest

Leave a comment

Radio Now 100.9 is helping you to become a billionaire!

Starting 6am Monday morning with the Joe and Alex show and every hour until 6pm, Radio Now has your chance to win lottery tickets for the Mega Billion Dollar Jack Pot.

Winners must be 18 years of age, Indiana resident, and you are responsible for your own taxes if you win.
Winning tickets must be picked up by 5pm Tuesday. If they are not picked up by winner by Tuesday at 5pm, tickets will be forfeited. Winner required to sign a waiver. All general contest rules apply.

