Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Call Off Their Engagement?

Leave a comment
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Another celeb couple bites the dust, as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly call it quits.

According to TMZ, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement this weekend, “with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

However, TMZ’s sources did add that “the two aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.”

The two only dated a few weeks before announcing their engagement earlier this year in May. Grande has been struggling after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller due to a suspected drug overdose on September 7th.

Grande and Davidson have yet to conform their split publicly.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close