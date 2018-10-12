Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized

Leave a comment
2015 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2015 / Getty

Selena Gomez had panic attacks before her recent hospitalization at a mental health facility, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The pop star is allegedly currently being treated at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast. She reportedly decided to check herself in for mental health treatment following complications from her 2017 kidney transplant to treat Lupus.

“It’s very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy,” a source told ET. “Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks.”

The source added, “Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant … After further monitoring it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility.”

Ex-beau Justin Bieber was visibly shaken to Gomez’ hospitalization according to TMZ.

“Justin’s been attending church with new wife Hailey Baldwin — just as he did when he was dating Selena — but Wednesday, the Biebs was flying solo and he needed to be comforted by friends as he was leaving,” the site reports. “It’s interesting … Justin and Hailey typically do their own thing coming in and out of services, but last night he was surrounded by his church buddies. Justin, messy hair and all, clearly looks like he could use the support.”

Keep Selena in your thoughts and prayers!

Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close