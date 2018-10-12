Radio One Exclusives
Charlotte Lawrence Reveals Inspiration Behind “Stole Your Car” & Her Idea Of A Perfect Date

Charlotte Lawrence has been on a steady rise ever since her first indie-pop EP, Young, dropped in June of this year.

Since, then she has embarked on her first major tour, beginning in Europe and now she is back in the US, making more tour runs including Indy.

On Friday, she joined Eliott King in our exclusive studio to discuss her recent single, “Stole Your Car.” Plus, she also revealed her exclusive playlist for those crazy real-life situations that we all deal with and she shared her an idea of a perfect date!

Watch the full interview above!

