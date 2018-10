We had big news yesterday as we announced Santa Slam 2018! Yours truly aka Santa Montana got to break the news. The show will feature Blocboy JB, Bryce Vine and be headlined by Migos! It goes down on Dec 9th so get your tickets today! I was so excited that I had to tell everyone…and I do mean EVERYONE!

Excited I got to announce #SANTASLAM18 today on @RadioNOW1009 . Maybe a little too excited but I just wanted to make sure everyone knew pic.twitter.com/1FtZJHFyRd — Eliott King (@EliottKing) October 12, 2018

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: