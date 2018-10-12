Crew Member Dies On Set Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Film 

Entertainment News
Have you heard about the upcoming Mister Rogers movie – the You Are My Friend biopic about the infamous Fred Rogers – starring Tom Hanks? James Emswiller, a 61-year-old member of the film’s sound production team, died on set last night (October 11) after falling from a balcony in Mt. Lebanon, PA. 

Emswiller was outside taking a smoke break when officials say he collapsed and fell two stories after suffering a heart attack.

A nurse on set tried to assist with his condition after he hit the ground, but it didn’t look good, according to TMZ. Emswiller was in full cardiac arrest by the time EMTs arrived and he passed away three hours after being taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. 

No stranger to excellence in film, Emswiller won an Emmy for “Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series” for HBO’s Bessie. 

Rest in peace.

