You’ve probably heard of the classic cocktail, Bloody Mary, right? Well Joe is switching things up this week with his new but classic cocktail, The Bloody Gump, which includes… jumbo shrimp!

We know it may sound crazy but it’s believe when us when we say it’s crazy good! Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Bloody Gump at home!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: