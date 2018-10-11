The 411 On The 317 10/11/18

Early Voting Satellite locations
Washington Township Government Center 5302 N. Keystone Avenue, Suite E Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Education & Community Center 6501 Sunnyside Road Indianapolis, IN 46236
Perry Township Government Center 4925 Shelby Street, # 200 Indianapolis, IN 46227
Franklin Township Annex Learning Center 6019 S Franklin Road Indianapolis, IN 46259
Eugene & Marilyn Glick Technology Center 2620 N Meridian StreetIndianapolis, IN 46208
International Marketplace Coalition 3685 Commercial Drive Indianapolis, IN 46222
