Radio Now 100.9 Announces SANTA SLAM 2018 With Migos, Bryce Vine & More!

Santa is coming to town in a few months and so is SANTA SLAM 2018 with Migos!

Hot 96.3 and Radio Now announced the joint concert event on Thursday afternoon and the show will take place December 9th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Coming fresh off the the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ tour with rapper Drake, this will be the first time that Migos have visited Indy since their performance back in March of 2017.

Migos will also be joined Tee Grizzlezy, Bloc Boy JB, Bryce Vine, LA4SS with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for “SANTA SLAM 2018” go on sale next week but we got the plug for pre-sale tickets, click here for more info!

