Santa Slam 2018
Home > Santa Slam 2018

Radio Now 100.9 Announces SANTA SLAM 2018 With Migos, Bryce Vine & More!

Leave a comment
Santa Slam 2018 Flyer 1

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

Santa is coming to town in a few months and so is SANTA SLAM 2018 with Migos!

Hot 96.3 and Radio Now announced the joint concert event on Thursday afternoon and the show will take place December 9th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Coming fresh off the the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ tour with rapper Drake, this will be the first time that Migos have visited Indy since their performance back in March of 2017.

Migos will also be joined Tee Grizzlezy, Bloc Boy JB, Bryce Vine, LA4SS with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for “SANTA SLAM 2018” go on sale next week but we got the plug for pre-sale tickets, click here for more info!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close