Dua Lipa teamed up with Silk City with one of the hottest songs out right now “Electricity”. Not to mention the video where Dua Lipa puts on a sizzling performance that has got millions of views on YouTube. She joined the likes of Rihanna and Britney Spears in pranking Jimmy Kimmel in the middle of the night. Watch Dua Lipa and her squad put on an “electric” performance in Jimmy Kimmel’s bedroom. I actually wouldn’t mind being woken up like this

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: