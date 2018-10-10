Joe's Journey
Home > Joe's Journey

Joe’s Journey Week 17 – Starting Over

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

Joe’s Journey Week 17 I’m glad it’s not over until I say it’s over because I’ve had lots of ups and downs on my weight loss Journey. The past month has been rough, I’ve fallen off the wagon and have been eating like 💩 and not working out besides walking our dogs Benny and Paddington. On top of that I’m an emotional eater. Food makes me happy AF! I eat when I’m sad, happy and bored. I’ve had lots of people recommend different diets and different work out plans and I really appreciate it. I’m planning on attending my first “over eaters anonymous” meeting to see if that can help me at all and until I lock down a trainer and get a solid plan together I’m going to go slow and steady and focus on making better food choices. Thanks for all the love and support ❤️ 💪

A post shared by Joe Pesh (@joepeshradio) on

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joe radio now 100.9 , joeandalexshow , podcast , weight loss

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close