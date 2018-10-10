Joe’s Journey Week 17 – Starting Over

View this post on Instagram

Joe’s Journey Week 17 I’m glad it’s not over until I say it’s over because I’ve had lots of ups and downs on my weight loss Journey. The past month has been rough, I’ve fallen off the wagon and have been eating like 💩 and not working out besides walking our dogs Benny and Paddington. On top of that I’m an emotional eater. Food makes me happy AF! I eat when I’m sad, happy and bored. I’ve had lots of people recommend different diets and different work out plans and I really appreciate it. I’m planning on attending my first “over eaters anonymous” meeting to see if that can help me at all and until I lock down a trainer and get a solid plan together I’m going to go slow and steady and focus on making better food choices. Thanks for all the love and support ❤️ 💪