2018 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Saturday November 3

RadioNOW 100.9 will be hosting a cheer zone at Mile 8 along the Full Marathon Course

About the race:

Now one of the 20 largest marathons in the US, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is the ideal Fall Marathon for everyone; from the first time marathon runner to Elite athletes. Starting and finishing at the Indiana State Capitol, the course highlights landmarks and historical neighborhoods throughout Indianapolis. Nationally recognized as flat and fast, this event has hosted Olympians, PR seekers and thousands of Boston Marathon Qualifiers. Online registration is open through 11:59 PM on October 30.

The Marathon is 95% SOLD OUT and will likely sell out the week of October 15!

More info: monumentalmarathon.com

