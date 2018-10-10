Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre/AMA2018 / Getty

If there’s one thing you can’t deny about Post Malone, it is that he has melodies and plenty of hits. The Texas singer (we’ll call him that as opposed to a rapper) was on full display at the 2018 American Music Awards, kicking it with Ty Dolla $ign for a medley performance of both “Better Now” and their hit track, “Psycho.”

Malone already walked away with some hardware at the awards show as he won Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and then as he took the stage, performed under a giant fan and decided to show the entire audience how dope his suit was on-stage.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close