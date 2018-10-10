If there’s one thing you can’t deny about Post Malone, it is that he has melodies and plenty of hits. The Texas singer (we’ll call him that as opposed to a rapper) was on full display at the 2018 American Music Awards, kicking it with Ty Dolla $ign for a medley performance of both “Better Now” and their hit track, “Psycho.”

Malone already walked away with some hardware at the awards show as he won Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and then as he took the stage, performed under a giant fan and decided to show the entire audience how dope his suit was on-stage.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: