2018 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Ella Mai, Panic! At The Disco, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood Perform [VIDEO]

2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 / Getty

Phew, we couldn’t even begin to count all of the different performances at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. Okay, here’s a check list. There was …

And a whole glut of even MORE performances which you can watch below!

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Shawn Mendes, “Lost In Japan”

Twenty One Pilots, “Jumpsuit”

Carrie Underwood, “Spinning Bottles”

Mariah Carey, “With You”

Dua Lipa, “One Kiss” & “Electrify”

Jennifer Lopez, “Limitless”

Panic! At The Disco, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Ciara & Missy Elliott, “Level Up / Dose”

