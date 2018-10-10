Entertainment News
Benny Blanco Performs “EastSide” With Halsey And Khalid At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

How dope would it be to have Khalid sing to you while you’re on your couch? Well, that’s the stage design Benny Blanco and Halsey had in mind when it came to their 2018 American Music Awards performance of “EastSide.”

Eventually the trio bring the entire show to the center and main stages but not before giving you an idea of what it would be like if you had a small studio apartment and bam, Khalid’s right there belting out tunes. Which, I kind of wish could be every day?

Benny Blanco Performs "EastSide" With Halsey And Khalid At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

