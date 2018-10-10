Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Camila Cabello Performs “Consequences” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: John Shearer/AMA2018 / Getty

Camila Cabello decided upon “Consequences,” the final single from her debut album as the track she wanted to perform tonight at the 2018 American Music Awards. Guess what? She killed it!

Dressed like an absolute princess in half pink and half black, Cabello delivered a rather emotional performance for which she received a thunderous round of applause. With a full orchestra behind her, Cabello took it all in. She already was a winner in the evening, taking home trophies for Favorite Pop/Rock Song with “Havana” featuring Young Thug and also for Favorite New Artist of the Year.

Watch the performance of “Consequences” below.

Camila Cabello Performs “Consequences” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close