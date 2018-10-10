Taylor Swift Slayed The AMAs With “I Did Something Bad” Performance [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Taylor Swift is officially back.
Well, technically she never left but the leader of the Swifties returned to the live television stage with a searing performance of “I Did Something Bad” to open the 2018 American Music Awards. Swift, who would later win awards for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and others has had quite the week! First she endorsed a political candidate which, unsurprisingly got a response from the President and got plenty of acclaim for making the decision in the process!

Watch her opening performance below.

 

