Ruby Rose turned heads when she guest starred on Orange Is The New Black a few seasons ago and now she’s about to don the cowl of the female Caped Crusader for CW.

Three of the CW’s big superhero shows, Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash are teaming up for a crossover event this December and Rose is included as Batwoman! Filming began today and the first of the three episodes will air on December 9.

Rose took to Instagram to share this image of her in costume and yup, she looks the part.

First Look: Ruby Rose As Batwoman For CW Crossover Event! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

