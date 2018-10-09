The Garbage
These Two Actresses Like To Take Baths Together!

Scrub A-Dub-Dub!
“Game of Thrones” besties Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams shared their post-work ritual. Turner says, “We’re kind of like loners on ‘Game of Thrones,’ just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.” She continued, “I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

