‘PLL’ Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Patrick J. Adams [PHOTOS]

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick Adams are officially parents!
The happy couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sometime this week, with both stars announcing the news of their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, with separate posts. See the IG posts below below:
View this post on Instagram
I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.
View this post on Instagram
The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.
Bellisario and Adams met in 2009 while working on a play called Equivocation and in December 2016, the two got married in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California’s central coast.
Congrats to the new parents!