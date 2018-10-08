‘PLL’ Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Patrick J. Adams [PHOTOS]

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick Adams are officially parents!

The happy couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sometime this week, with both stars announcing the news of their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, with separate posts. See the IG posts below below:

Bellisario and Adams met in 2009 while working on a play called Equivocation and in December 2016, the two got married in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California’s central coast.

Congrats to the new parents!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: