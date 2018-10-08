‘PLL’ Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Patrick J. Adams [PHOTOS]

Entertainment News
'PLL' Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Patrick J. Adams

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick Adams are officially parents!

The happy couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sometime this week, with both stars announcing the news of their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, with separate posts. See the IG posts below below:

Bellisario and Adams met in 2009 while working on a play called Equivocation and in December 2016, the two got married in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California’s central coast.

Congrats to the new parents!

