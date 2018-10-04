Entertainment News
Chris Evans Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Captain America

Filming has officially wrapped on Avengers 4 (aka the movie that will get you back in your feelings because of what happened in Infinity War) and Chris Evans has appeared to tell fans goodbye!

The actor, who has played Captain America for the past eight years wrote on Twitter that he was “eternally grateful” for the fans. He’s previously said that he’s stepping away from the role following Avengers 4.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

