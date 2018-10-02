Entertainment News
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married!

Justin Bieber is a married man

Leave it to TMZ to reveal something we (kinda) already knew. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are indeed married.

The pair got hitched last month in New York City, without a prenup.

The pair did indeed have a preacher on hand in Jeffrey Quinn who is a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse where Hailey and Justin got their marriage license. Justin’s friend Josh Mehl served as the witness to the nuptials.

So the next time you hear anything involving a ceremony between the two, it’s in name only as the pair are actually, legitimately married!

