Leave it to TMZ to reveal something we (kinda) already knew. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are indeed married.

The pair got hitched last month in New York City, without a prenup.

RELATED: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Married? [UPDATE]

RELATED: Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Engaged?

The pair did indeed have a preacher on hand in Jeffrey Quinn who is a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse where Hailey and Justin got their marriage license. Justin’s friend Josh Mehl served as the witness to the nuptials.

So the next time you hear anything involving a ceremony between the two, it’s in name only as the pair are actually, legitimately married!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: