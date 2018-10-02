Cardi B Recording A Song With Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill

Cardi B turned herself in to New York police yesterday and was arrested and charged over a fight at a strip club that happened August 29th. Cardi was at a strip club that night because her husband, Offset, was performing with Migos. She was released after being fingerprinted and having her mugshot taken. Cardi allegedly had a problem with one of the bartenders and the strip club because she believed she once slept with Offset. Cardi confronted the bartender and her sister and Cardi told her entourage to attack the women. Both bartenders were assaulted. Cardi was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and is scheduled to be arraigned October 29th. Cardi B is getting Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill to do a song with her. Sources say Cardi B recently stepped into the studio with Meek Mill for a brand new track. Sources also say the content Cardi and Meek recorded has the potential to be a huge hit. No word on when the track will be released.

