Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: Say Cheese! / Getty

Cardi B was all smiles turning herself into the police today, TMZ reports. The blonde superstar was officially arrested by NYPD an charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment over allegations that she attacked two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. According to one of the women, Cardi attacked her because she believed she slept with her husband Offset.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 1, 2018

Source: JNI/Star Max / Getty

While the two bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — claim Cardi continues to threaten them.

“She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this. But it doesn’t matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B … if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice,” their lawyer told TMZ.

The stylish rapper’s friend took to Instagram live to tell a different story, saying the girls targeted Cardi and she stepped in to defend her friend, who is a celebrity, and can’t handle situations like she used to. The friend also called out Rah Ali after Cardi’s altercation with Nicki Minaj.

We’re keep an eye on this story as it develops.

RELATED STORIES:

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close