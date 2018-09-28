Entertainment News
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Drop 'A Star Is Born' Ballad, "Shallow" [NEW MUSIC]

With A Star Is Born headed to theaters pretty soon, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have shared the first single from the upcoming soundtrack. Titled “Shallow,” the four-minute ballad can be heard below!

“We made this song for Ally and Jack and it’s such a special song, you know?” Gaga recently said of the track. “It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive into the deep end and stay away from the shallow area.”

The four minute song is a slow-burning country-tinged ballad that hears both of the film’s stars sing about wanting more out of life and then some when it comes to love. “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in/ I’ll never meet the ground,” Gaga sings during the chorus. The track was written in part by Cooper and Gaga, and is said to have been recorded live. Additional writers for the track include Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando, and co-producer it with Benjamin Rice.

A Star Is Born arrives on October 5th and the soundtrack arrives the same day featuring new music from Mark Ronson, Jason Isbell, Julia Michaels, and Lori McKenna and more.

