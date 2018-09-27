The ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Gives Sophie Turner All Kinds Of Badass Looks [WATCH]

The X-Men universe has explored the story of Jean Grey’s Dark Phoenix before with X-Men: The Last Stand but now we’re getting a full-blown Jean Grey centered film starring Game Of Thrones‘s Sophie Turner!

The trailer shows Grey’s progression into the “Dark Phoenix.” It begins with her as an unwitting child who accidentally causes a car accident (presumably her parents’ car accident) to a conflicted young woman in constant turmoil. She seeks out counsel from Michael Fassbender’s Magneto when she feels betrayed by James McAvoy’s Professor Charles Xavier.

“She’s all rage, pain, and it’s all coming out at once,” says Professor X in a voiceover.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In “Dark Phoenix,” the X-men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force, which makes her infinitely more powerful and unstable once she returns home. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. With the family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save the planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

“Dark Phoenix” opens on Valentine’s Day 2019. See the full trailer below.

