Selena Gomez is getting off socials for a little bit.

The 26-year-old posted to Instagram that she indeed was taking a time away from the land of likes, comments and more saying, “taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

The message has received over 6 million likes on IG and Gomez’ 143 million followers on the platform have been supportive and positive for her.

Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Social Media Break was originally published on radionowhouston.com

