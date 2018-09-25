Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Social Media Break

Selena Gomez is getting off socials for a little bit.
The 26-year-old posted to Instagram that she indeed was taking a time away from the land of likes, comments and more saying, “taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”
The message has received over 6 million likes on IG and Gomez’ 143 million followers on the platform have been supportive and positive for her.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
