Justin Theroux Opened Up About His Divorce From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is finally talking about his split from Jennifer Aniston. In a new interview with the New York Times, “The Leftovers” actor described the divorce as “heartbreaking” but added “it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity.” He continued, “Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.” The two announced their split in February after less than two-years of marriage.

