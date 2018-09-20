Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Having Cereal With Milk For The First Time?

Uh, Kylie — you have some explaining to do.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner made headlines in a rather interesting way. The 21-year-old reveal that she finally had cereal with milk for the first time, leaving us to all wonder what in the world was her life like without cereal in milk!

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

What was the first bowl she had? Only the greatest cereal ever in Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

But wait, according to some Instagram sleuths, Kylie’s telling us all a fib! Apparently she’s had cereal with milk before — back in 2013!

Now we don’t know what to believe. But let it be said now and forever — Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the greatest cereal ever made. Ever.

