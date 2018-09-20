National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2018: Where To Get Freebies & Deals

Thursday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day and some of your favorite pizza chains are offering freebies and discounts! Check out the various discounts below. (Participation may vary)

Pizza Hut: Buy any large pizza and pay $1 for a medium pepperoni pizza with the code PEPPERONI2018.

Little Caesars: The 5 Meat Feast pizza is $9 for takeout orders.

Papa John’s: The code PAPATRACK will get you 25 percent off any regular-priced pizza online.

Cicis: $3.99 for medium pepperoni pizzas to go with a coupon. The limit is three per order.

Domino’s: The ‘Mix and Match’ offer will get you two or more pizzas, bread bites, chicken wings and more for $5.99 each.

