National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2018: Where To Get Freebies & Deals

Pepperoni Pizza

Thursday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day and some of your favorite pizza chains are offering freebies and discounts! Check out the various discounts below. (Participation may vary)

Pizza Hut: Buy any large pizza and pay $1 for a medium pepperoni pizza with the code PEPPERONI2018.

Little Caesars: The 5 Meat Feast pizza is $9 for takeout orders.

Papa John’s: The code PAPATRACK will get you 25 percent off any regular-priced pizza online.

Cicis: $3.99 for medium pepperoni pizzas to go with a coupon. The limit is three per order.

Domino’s: The ‘Mix and Match’ offer will get you two or more pizzas, bread bites, chicken wings and more for $5.99 each.

