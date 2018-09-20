The Joe and Alex Show
The Joe & Alex Show Win National Award For "Murder Monday" Segment

Congratulations to our favorite morning show, The Joe and Alex Show, who just received a National Award for their fan favorite feature “Murder Monday” from Crime Stoppers USA.

“The Joe and Alex Show” on Indy’s Radio Now 100.9 was just given a National Award for their weekly benchmark feature “Murder Monday” from Crime Stoppers USA. The honor was announced Tuesday, Sept 11th, in New Orleans at the Crime Stoppers USA National Training Conference.

The award gives distinction to “The Joe and Alex Show” in the “Radio PSA for population over 1 million” category. Each week a blood curdling true crime story is chosen to be narrated across the airwaves and the show’s podcast. Some are serial killer’s you’ve heard of like John Wayne Gacy or Richard Ramirez “The Night Stalker”, and some weeks they might dig deeper to find an extraordinary murder that may be new to the audience. The bit simultaneously entertains the listening audience and encourages listeners to provide their own tips to Crime Stoppers for unsolved cases in the Indianapolis area.

Despite the “listener discretion is advised” warning, “Murder Monday” drives listeners not only to WNOW in droves every week, but their show podcast as well. It is their most prominent and well known feature and has been adopted recently by “The Dave Ryan Show” on KDWB.”

CLICK HERE to check out recent episodes of The Joe & Alex Show’s Murder Monday” segment!

