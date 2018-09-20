We think Avril Lavigne was everyone’s #WCW back in the day. People gravitated towards her unique style and sound. Her music sounded like a mix of pop and rock, but she also had soul. It was hard to pigeonhole into one genre.

It’s dope to see that she’s back like she never left with “Head Above Water.” This is one of the songs you’d hear, if I had control of the aux cord in your car. Listen to the song below:

Avril Lavigne’s Back With Her “Head Above Water” [LISTEN] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: