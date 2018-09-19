Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Maroon 5 To Perform During Halftime At Super Bowl LIII

Leave a comment

The Super Bowl next year in Atlanta has an official musical headliner and that headliner is … Maroon 5!

Variety first reported that Adam Levine and company had locked down the high-profile gig. Justin Timberlake performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show this past February.

We’re pretty certain the band is going to play songs like “This Love,” “Girls Like You” with Cardi B, “She Will Be Loved”, “Moves Like Jagger,” “Misery” as well as collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Future. We’re really capable of a few big collaborations on that stage.

Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé have performed at previous Super Bowl Halftime shows.

Maroon 5 To Perform During Halftime At Super Bowl LIII was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close