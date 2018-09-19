Maroon 5 To Perform During Halftime At Super Bowl LIII

The Super Bowl next year in Atlanta has an official musical headliner and that headliner is … Maroon 5!

Variety first reported that Adam Levine and company had locked down the high-profile gig. Justin Timberlake performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show this past February.

We’re pretty certain the band is going to play songs like “This Love,” “Girls Like You” with Cardi B, “She Will Be Loved”, “Moves Like Jagger,” “Misery” as well as collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Future. We’re really capable of a few big collaborations on that stage.

Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé have performed at previous Super Bowl Halftime shows.

