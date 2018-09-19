Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Official: LeBron James To Star In ‘Space Jam 2′

Leave a comment

The worst kept secret in Hollywood is a secret no more.

LeBron James‘ Spring Hill Entertainment production company has announced that Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 nostalgia classic with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny is taking place. HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness director Terence Nance is directing and Ryan Coogler will serve as the film’s producer.

LeBron’s recent move to Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers may have fast tracked the film to production status but rumors about the film have persisted for years, dating back to 2014 even!

It’s more than likely some of LeBron’s NBA friends will also star in the film.

It’s Official: LeBron James To Star In ‘Space Jam 2′ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close