According to People, Ariana Grande is taking some time away from the public eye.

The 25-year-old singer skipped out on the 2018 Emmys after she and fiancée Pete Davidson were scheduled to attend.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Still battling PTSD from last year’s Manchester Bombings as well as the recent death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, Grande is said to be devastated.

“She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her,” a source close to Grande told PEOPLE last week. “She is very, very sad. … This is a nightmare for her.”

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Taking Time Off To “Heal” After Difficult Year was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: