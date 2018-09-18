Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sesame Street Writer Confirms Bert & Ernie Are A Gay Couple

Leave a comment

For those of us who’ve watched Sesame Street for the past few decades, we always knew but never really said anything about the relationship of Bert and Ernie. They played together, lived together and even sing together. During the 48 (!) year run of Sesame Street, no one has made the obvious connection. Well, until now.

In an interview with Queerty, writer Mark Saltzman, who joined the show in 1984 revealed something we all knew: Bert and Ernie are a couple.

RELATED: Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All You Need To See Today

RELATED: Baby Luna Watching Her ‘Da-da” on Sesame Street Will Make You Swoon!

“When asked whether or not he thought of Bert and Ernie as a gay couple, Saltzman responded, I remember one time that a column from The San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked “are Bert & Ernie lovers?” And that, coming from a preschooler was fun. And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it. And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them. The other thing was, more than one person referred to Arnie & I as “Bert & Ernie.”

The “Arnie” he’s referring to is acclaimed film editor Arnold Glassman, who passed away in 2003. Bert and Ernie may squabble and argue but hey, they love each other like a real couple.

So, there you have it!

Sesame Street Writer Confirms Bert & Ernie Are A Gay Couple was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 4 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 7 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close