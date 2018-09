Kelly Clarkson will be performing live here in Indy on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and we can’t wait!

Tickets don’t go on sale until September 24th, but we’ve got your plugged on pre-sale tickets! Starting Thursday, 9/20 at 10am – Sunday, 9/23, you can purchase pre-sale tickets using the special password: HEAT2019

CLICK HERE now to purchase your pre-sale tickets to Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life Tour!!

