Mac Miller’s cause of death is still officially unknown. According to his death certificate, the cause of death is “deferred” which mean the LA Country Coroner is awaiting toxicology results. The point of a death certificate with a deferred cause of death is so the family can either bury or cremate the body. The Coroner has already released the body to Mac’s family. The toxicology results typically take 4 to 6 weeks.

