The Trailer For Captain Marvel Is Here! [VIDEO]

Higher. Further. Faster.

The official trailer for the film that’s setting up Avengers 4 is here with Captain Marvel! Brie Larson plays the titular character and there are a lot of different revelations. For starters the film is set in the 1990s, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has BOTH of his eyes and the true origins of Captain Marvel are a complete mystery.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens when the film opens next March. See the trailer below!

