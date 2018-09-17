Entertainment News
Okay, apparently Chrissy Tiegen and Ariana Grande have been as sweet and okay with the world pronouncing their names wrong this entire time!

“[Gave] up a long time ago,” the 32-year-old cookbook author tweeted to her followers. “last name is tie-gen not tee-gen.”

Even though Chrissy pronounces it “tee-gen” sometimes, she had to tell one fan that tie-gen is the correct way to pronounce it. “It’s all v effed up,” she responded.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande fans have been pronouncing her name like “Grawnday” when in actuality, it’s “grandee.” What prompted her to pronounce it correctly? A recent interview which she was asked whether or not she would take on the moniker Ariana Grande-Davidson after she marries Pete Davidson.

“I have to keep Grande because my grandpa—I think of him with everything I do and he was so proud of my name. I should keep it. Ima keep it. My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother [Frankie Grande] kind of change it to [Grawnday] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it,” she explained. “I grew up saying [Grandee].”

Well, there you have it. Minds blown? Minds blown.

We’ve Been Pronouncing Chrissy Tiegen And Ariana Grande’s Names Wrong This Entire Time! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

