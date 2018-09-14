The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Chrissy Teigen Snacked On Her Placenta

Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen ate her placenta after having her second baby and she claims that’s why she felt happier this time around. The model welcomed her first child with John Legend in April 2016 and she struggled with postpartum depression for months after. But for her second child she ate her placenta and believes that why she didn’t suffer from the depression afterwards.  BY THE WAY NBC announced John Legend, Chrissy’s husband will be a coach on season 16 of “The Voice.” Legend will take a seat next to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the spring. The upcoming season has Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Season 15 of “The Voice” kicks off on Monday, September 24th at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close