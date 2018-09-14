Chrissy Teigen Snacked On Her Placenta

Chrissy Teigen ate her placenta after having her second baby and she claims that’s why she felt happier this time around. The model welcomed her first child with John Legend in April 2016 and she struggled with postpartum depression for months after. But for her second child she ate her placenta and believes that why she didn’t suffer from the depression afterwards. BY THE WAY NBC announced John Legend, Chrissy’s husband will be a coach on season 16 of “The Voice.” Legend will take a seat next to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the spring. The upcoming season has Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Season 15 of “The Voice” kicks off on Monday, September 24th at 8 p.m. on NBC.

