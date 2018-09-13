Mark Wahlberg Explains What His Typical Day Is Like

Mark Wahlberg has shared what a typical day for him is. The actor’s day begins waking up at 2:30 AM with a half hour of prayers and eating breakfast at 3:15 AM.

He then works out for nearly two hours, has a post-workout meal, shower and goes golfing all before 8 AM. He spends time with family at 11 AM, eats lunch at 1 PM and sets aside an hour for work calls before picking his kids up from school at 3 PM. Wahlberg works out for a second time at 4 PM, eats dinner and spends time with his family before going to bed at 7:30 PM. He said waking up so early allows him to get a lot of things done before his family even wakes up, which allows him more time to spend with them.

