The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Mark Wahlberg Explains What His Typical Day Is Like

Leave a comment

Mark Wahlberg has shared what a typical day for him is. The actor’s day begins waking up at 2:30 AM with a half hour of prayers and eating breakfast at 3:15 AM.

He then works out for nearly two hours, has a post-workout meal, shower and goes golfing all before 8 AM. He spends time with family at 11 AM, eats lunch at 1 PM and sets aside an hour for work calls before picking his kids up from school at 3 PM. Wahlberg works out for a second time at 4 PM, eats dinner and spends time with his family before going to bed at 7:30 PM. He said waking up so early allows him to get a lot of things done before his family even wakes up, which allows him more time to spend with them.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 8 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close