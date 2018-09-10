Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eminem’s Kamikaze Album Bows At No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Plus top 10 debuts for Troye Sivan and Why Don't We

Leave a comment

Eminem is back on top.

The Detroit rapper earned his ninth No. 1 album as his latest release Kamikaze took the top spot on the Billboard chart. The surprise album sold 434,000 units in its first week. Of that 434,000 sold, 252,000 were in traditional album sales. It easily outpaced his previous album, 2017’s Revival which sold 267,000 units. The feat also ties Eminem with Garth Brooks and the Rolling Stones for the fifth-most No. 1 albums. The only Em album which didn’t debut at the No. 1 spot? His major label debut, The Slim Shady LP which debuted at No. 2 in 1999.

More Em Records: Kamikaze is the fourth highest selling debut of 2018 and Em also becomes the latest act to score two No. 1 albums within a twelve month span joining BTS, who achieved the feat last week with Love Yourself: Answer, Logic and Migos.

Elsewhere on the chart, Travis Scott‘s Astroworld is at No. 2, Drake‘s Scorpion is No. 3, Troye Sivan‘s Bloom debuts at No. 4 and Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener is at No. 5. BTS, who was No. 1 on the chart last week, slipped to No. 8 and Why Don’t We‘s first full-length studio set 8 Letters is at No. 9.

Eminem’s Kamikaze Album Bows At No. 1 On Billboard Chart was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 5 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 6 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close