Eminem is back on top.

The Detroit rapper earned his ninth No. 1 album as his latest release Kamikaze took the top spot on the Billboard chart. The surprise album sold 434,000 units in its first week. Of that 434,000 sold, 252,000 were in traditional album sales. It easily outpaced his previous album, 2017’s Revival which sold 267,000 units. The feat also ties Eminem with Garth Brooks and the Rolling Stones for the fifth-most No. 1 albums. The only Em album which didn’t debut at the No. 1 spot? His major label debut, The Slim Shady LP which debuted at No. 2 in 1999.

More Em Records: Kamikaze is the fourth highest selling debut of 2018 and Em also becomes the latest act to score two No. 1 albums within a twelve month span joining BTS, who achieved the feat last week with Love Yourself: Answer, Logic and Migos.

Elsewhere on the chart, Travis Scott‘s Astroworld is at No. 2, Drake‘s Scorpion is No. 3, Troye Sivan‘s Bloom debuts at No. 4 and Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener is at No. 5. BTS, who was No. 1 on the chart last week, slipped to No. 8 and Why Don’t We‘s first full-length studio set 8 Letters is at No. 9.

Eminem’s Kamikaze Album Bows At No. 1 On Billboard Chart was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: