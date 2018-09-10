Entertainment News
Slay! Christina Aguilera Does Surprise Performance With ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ Stars At #NYFW [VIDEO]

XTina pulled up at New York Fashion Week!

Christina Aguilera made a surprise appearance at NYFW and showed up at an event put on by RuPaul Drag Race star Sasha Velour. Not only did the event, which took place at Le Poisson Rouge have over 40 LGBTQ models and performers but Aguilera also performed!

“I hope this is what the future looks like,” Velour told the audience which included Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko and Kim Petras. “Not just on your stages or on your screens, but every day in your life, being uplifted just like this — belonging just like everyone else and looking f****** fabulous.”

Aguilera appeared alongside Velour and other RuPaul stars,  Caliente, Hungry, Shea Coulee, Miss Fame, West Dakota and her drag doppleganger Farrah Moan. Aguilera belted out her verses from “Fall In Love,” while the queens lip synced to Demi Lovato‘s verses.

Watch the original video for “Fall In Line” below!

Slay! Christina Aguilera Does Surprise Performance With ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ Stars At #NYFW [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

