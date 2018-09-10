Can Andrew Luck Lead The Colts To The Playoffs This Season? [VIDEO]

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is back and working in the high-volume passing offense of new head coach Frank Reich.

On Sunday, he played his first game since 2016 and although they didn’t win the game, he did complete a career-high 39 passes on 53 attempts for a 73.6 percent completion rate, plus for 319 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

That being said, is it too early to say that Luck that Colts fans know and love is back? Well after the game we asked Colts fans at Granite City in downtown Indy, how far they think the Luck will lead the Colts this season! Watch the full video above to see what they had to say!

