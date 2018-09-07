Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller

Mac Miller passed away on Friday of an apparent overdose. Almost immediately, fans and hip-hop artists alike began paying their respects to Miller, his artistry and him generally being a good human being.

Collaborators such as The Internet, fellow Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, tour mate Chance The Rapper and others such as J.Cole, Kehlani, Solange and more have given their condolences.

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Love you brother. you gave so much to this world. Rest easy Malcolm. — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE THE GREATEST — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

I’m broken — Wale (@Wale) September 7, 2018

In his career, Miller released five albums including, Blue Slide Park, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, GO:OD AM, The Divine Feminine and Swimming. He also released a multitude of mixtapes including the popular K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever.

Miller was 26 years old. RIP.

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller was originally published on theboxhouston.com