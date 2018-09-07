Mac Miller passed away on Friday of an apparent overdose. Almost immediately, fans and hip-hop artists alike began paying their respects to Miller, his artistry and him generally being a good human being.
Collaborators such as The Internet, fellow Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, tour mate Chance The Rapper and others such as J.Cole, Kehlani, Solange and more have given their condolences.
In his career, Miller released five albums including, Blue Slide Park, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, GO:OD AM, The Divine Feminine and Swimming. He also released a multitude of mixtapes including the popular K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever.
Miller was 26 years old. RIP.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller was originally published on theboxhouston.com