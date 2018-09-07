Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26

The rapper was found unresponsive at his California home

Leave a comment

According to a TMZ report, Mac Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper known for albums such as Swimming and The Divine Feminine has died of an overdose.

Miller was 26.

He was found dead by law enforcement officials who arrived to his San Fernando Valley home. Miller had been vocal about his substance abuse issues in the past, as former girlfriend Ariana Grande attributed it as the reason why the two split after a two-year relationship.

One of the more unique characters in music, Miller’s music evolved as he did, growing from frat boy teen rap with records such as “Donald Trump” to a mature, funk sound on his latest albums.

More on this story as it develops.

Report: Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 8 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close