Anna Kendrick has been known to hold her own musically. The Pitch Perfect star stopped by Ellen on Thursday and decided to flex a little bit of her rap skills for the audience.
“I would say you have to have respect for the streets, which is how I try to live my life,” Kendrick told the audience to warm laughs. Then the instrumental to rap group M.O.P’s “Ante Up” played in-studio and Kendrick … well, she decided to hit it karaoke style.
Watch Anna kill it below.
Anna Kendrick Spits Hot Fire On ‘Ellen’ [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
