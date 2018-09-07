Mark Wahlberg, Dolly Parton & More Remember Screen Legend Burt Reynolds

As soon as the news broke Thursday that screen legend Burt Reynolds had died at the age of 82, Hollywood began offering their warmest memories.
Well known actors and entertainers like Mark Wahlberg, Dolly Parton, Kate Hudson and many more were some of the first to respond with heart warming messages and photos of Reynolds. Even NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a tribute to Reynolds. Others in the NASCAR world also paid tribute to Reynolds, including Richard Petty Motorsports.
See the various tweets and Instagram posts below, as the best moments of Burt Reynolds.
Oh how sad I am today along with Burt‘s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly
A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP Buddy