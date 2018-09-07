Mark Wahlberg, Dolly Parton & More Remember Screen Legend Burt Reynolds

As soon as the news broke Thursday that screen legend Burt Reynolds had died at the age of 82, Hollywood began offering their warmest memories.

Well known actors and entertainers like Mark Wahlberg, Dolly Parton, Kate Hudson and many more were some of the first to respond with heart warming messages and photos of Reynolds. Even NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a tribute to Reynolds. Others in the NASCAR world also paid tribute to Reynolds, including Richard Petty Motorsports.

See the various tweets and Instagram posts below, as the best moments of Burt Reynolds.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

So very sad to hear of the passing of a #legend #burtreynolds He was 82 and leaves a legacy of terrific movies. When we interviewed him, he was the essence of #hollywood #royalty He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vvr1zVnFaG — Al Roker (@alroker) September 6, 2018

