Cause Of Death For “The Cranberries” Singer Dolores O’Riordan Revealed

The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking, according to a coroner. A cop said that Dolores was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January. She didn’t leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm. Five miniature alcohol bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room, and toxicology tests revealed a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for driving. “Therapeutic” amounts of prescription medication were also found, but the coroner said that Dolores died from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

